St. Marys and Wapakoneta slugged it out for 48 minutes Friday, with the outcome not settled until a late interception by Austin Stauffer sealed a 10-7 victory for the Redskins on their home turf.
Both teams are now 2-1 overall. Wapakoneta is 2-0 in league play, while St. Marys is now 1-1.
As has been the case in the last several meetings, points were at a premium.
St. Marys broke through early in the second quarter with a 19-yard touchdown run by senior Braeden Hemmelgarn.
Wapakoneta then answered quickly, needing just four plays to respond with Jace Mullen's score and the PAT drawing it even.
Wapakoneta missed a field goal late in the first half, and St. Marys had one go wide in the third quarter.
The stalemate continued until Kyle Beach capped an 11- play drive by hitting a 22-yard field goal with 3 1/2 minutes left.