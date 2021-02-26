One game was a blowout, the other was anything but. And the result was the same as the two prior seasons.
Minster will play in its sixth straight district championship after beating Fort Recovery 50-32 in the first game of Thursday’s girls basketball district tournament while a rematch from December turned into another physical and close affair as New Knoxville knocked out Marion Local in the second game with a 32-27 victory.
What Thursday’s semifinals set up is a third straight Division IV district championship between the Wildcats and the Rangers for 7 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ll see what happens,” Rangers coach Tim Hegemier said.
