The New Knoxville Rangers girls basketball team's bench celebrates in the waning seconds of Thursday's Division IV district semifinal girls basketball game against Marion Local at Wapakoneta High School.

 David Pence

One game was a blowout, the other was anything but. And the result was the same as the two prior seasons.

Minster will play in its sixth straight district championship after beating Fort Recovery 50-32 in the first game of Thursday’s girls basketball district tournament while a rematch from December turned into another physical and close affair as New Knoxville knocked out Marion Local in the second game with a 32-27 victory.

What Thursday’s semifinals set up is a third straight Division IV district championship between the Wildcats and the Rangers for 7 p.m. Saturday.

“We’ll see what happens,” Rangers coach Tim Hegemier said. 

