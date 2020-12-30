NEW KNOXVILLE — Houston failed the score a single point in the final 3:00 while New Knoxville kept scoring to help the Rangers come away with a 45-34 non-conference boys basketball win against the Wildcats on Tuesday.
The Wildcats pulled the game to within two, 36-34, but did not score another point while the Rangers (3-6) finished out the game scoring nine straight points.
MINSTER 75, PANDORA-GILBOA 42
MINSTER — Minster had three players score in double figures as the team shot better than 50% from the floor to come away with a 75-42 non-conference victory against Pandora-Gilboa on Tuesday.
Bryan Falk led the Wildcats (5-2) with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, followed by Johnny Nixon with 12 points on 6-of-10s shooting and 11 points from Josh Niekamp on 4-of-6 shooting.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ST. MARYS 44, LIMA CENTRAL CATHOLIC 19
LIMA — St. Marys jumped out to a 23-9 halftime lead and cruised to its fifth win in six games with a 44-19 victory against Lima Central Catholic in non-league girls basketball action.
Tuesday's win marks the third time this season the Roughriders (7-2) have limited a team to fewer than 20 points and the fourth time they have allowed fewer than 22 points.
NEW BREMEN 61, LEHMAN CATHOLIC 22
SIDNEY — A 19-5 second-quarter advantage and a 22-point effort from Elli Roetgerman propelled the New Bremen Cardinals girls basketball team with a 61-22 non-conference victory against Lehman Catholic on Tuesday.
Roetgerman accounted for eight of the team's 19 points in the second quarter and nine more in the third quarter — scoring 17 of the team's 36 points in the second and third quarters.