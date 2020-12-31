ELIDA — New Knoxville concluded an already 2020 year on a high note on Wednesday.
Three players finished with double-digit points, in large part to a 22-10 second-quarter advantage that saw four players score at least three points as New Knoxville kept its record spotless with a 61-44 non-conference victory against Elida.
The Rangers shot better than 50% from the floor, including a 75% clip in that second quarter.
Not bad for a team that hasn't played a game in early two weeks.
To read the rest of the Rangers' non-conference win against Elida, check out Thursday's print edition of The Evening Leader.