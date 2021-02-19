NEW KNOXVILLE — St. Henry jumped out to an early 2-0 lead over No. 2-seeded New Knoxville to open Thursday's Division IV sectional semifinal.
Then the Rangers held them to seven points after that.
Courtesy of an 8-0 run to conclude the first quarter and bolstered by a 12-2 outscoring to end the first half, New Knoxville is now on the cusp of its third straight district tournament berth after coming away with a 52-9 victory in girls basketball action.
The Rangers (19-4) will host Upper Scioto Valley (2-17) for a sectional championship on Saturday at New Knoxville. The game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., has been moved up to 1 p.m.
