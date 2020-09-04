New Knoxville’s energy couldn’t be matched Thursday night, that doubled for Senior Night, as the Rangers cruised to a 3-0 win against Coldwater, winning 25-21, 25-14, 25-20 to open up Midwest Athletic Conference play.
“We definitely had a lot of energy. I told the girls we had to keep it from point one to point 25 even if they go on runs. I think we definitely did,” said New Knoxville head coach Meg Reineke.
New Knoxville was led by Carsyn Henschen's 18 kills, Morgan Leffel’s 17 digs and junior Ellie Gabel’s 37 assists.
