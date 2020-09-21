The New Knoxville Rangers won games last week against a pair of state-ranked teams and the Rangers were recognized for their efforts in this week’s poll.
The Rangers climbed in the second week of the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll, landing fourth with 249 points and three first-place votes -- two spots higher than their sixth-place ranking in the inaugural 2020 poll.
The Rangers (9-0) best ranking last season was seventh and the fourth-place ranking is the highest for the program since finishing third in the final OHSVCA poll in 2006 when that team finished state runners-up.
Division 4
Week 2
|Ranking
|Score
|School
|1
|422
|NEW BREMEN (NEW BREMEN) (30)
|2
|316
|MARION LOCAL (MARIA STEIN) (2)
|3
|301
|CALVERT (TIFFIN) (7)
|4
|249
|NEW KNOXVILLE (NEW KNOXVILLE) (3)
|5
|217
|FORT LORAMIE (FORT LORAMIE)
|6
|154
|MONROEVILLE (MONROEVILLE)
|7
|139
|SOUTH WEBSTER (SOUTH WEBSTER) (1)
|8
|110
|RUSSIA (RUSSIA)
|9
|109
|FORT RECOVERY (FORT RECOVERY)
|10
|47
|SHADYSIDE (SHADYSIDE)
|11
|42
|OLD FORT (Tiffin)
|12
|39
|ST HENRY (ST HENRY)
|13
|35
|JACKSON CENTER (JACKSON CENTER)
|14
|34
|LINCOLNVIEW (VAN WERT)
|15
|33
|ST PAUL (NORWALK)
|16
|20
|BUCKEYE CENTRAL (NEW WASHINGTON)
|T17
|19
|MINERAL RIDGE (MINERAL RIDGE)
|T17
|19
|WELLSVILLE (WELLSVILLE)
|18
|13
|WESTERN RESERVE (Berlin Center) (1)
|T19
|12
|LEIPSIC (LEIPSIC)
|T19
|12
|NEWARK CATHOLIC (NEWARK)
|T20
|11
|BADGER (KINSMAN)
|T20
|11
|TROY CHRISTIAN (TROY)