DSC_0478.JPG

The New Knoxville Rangers won games last week against a pair of state-ranked teams and the Rangers were recognized for their efforts in this week’s poll.

The Rangers climbed in the second week of the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll, landing fourth with 249 points and three first-place votes -- two spots higher than their sixth-place ranking in the inaugural 2020 poll.

The Rangers (9-0) best ranking last season was seventh and the fourth-place ranking is the highest for the program since finishing third in the final OHSVCA poll in 2006 when that team finished state runners-up.

Division 4

Week 2
RankingScoreSchool
1422NEW BREMEN (NEW BREMEN) (30)
2316MARION LOCAL (MARIA STEIN) (2)
3301CALVERT (TIFFIN) (7)
4249NEW KNOXVILLE (NEW KNOXVILLE) (3)
5217FORT LORAMIE (FORT LORAMIE)
6154MONROEVILLE (MONROEVILLE)
7139SOUTH WEBSTER (SOUTH WEBSTER) (1)
8110RUSSIA (RUSSIA)
9109FORT RECOVERY (FORT RECOVERY)
1047SHADYSIDE (SHADYSIDE)
1142OLD FORT (Tiffin)
1239ST HENRY (ST HENRY)
1335JACKSON CENTER (JACKSON CENTER)
1434LINCOLNVIEW (VAN WERT)
1533ST PAUL (NORWALK)
1620BUCKEYE CENTRAL (NEW WASHINGTON)
T1719MINERAL RIDGE (MINERAL RIDGE)
T1719WELLSVILLE (WELLSVILLE)
1813WESTERN RESERVE (Berlin Center) (1)
T1912LEIPSIC (LEIPSIC)
T1912NEWARK CATHOLIC (NEWARK)
T2011BADGER (KINSMAN)
T2011TROY CHRISTIAN (TROY)

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you