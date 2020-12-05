After jumping out to a big lead in Thursday's game against Marion Local just for the Flyers to nearly steal the game away, New Knoxville made sure that same scenario didn't happen again on Saturday.
The Rangers raced out to a 17-2 first-quarter lead, senior Morgan Leffel scored a game-high 20 points and the New Knoxville only allowed one player score in double figures for a 53-25 non-conference victory against St. Marys on Saturday at Memorial High School.
To read the full story about the Rangers' non-conference girls basketball win in Monday's print edition of The Evening Leader.