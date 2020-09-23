EEF. Energy, effort and focus.
Whenever New Knoxville was missing any of these three ingredients that coach Meg Lageman demands out of her girls she reminds them of those three words; energy, effort and focus.
And when her squad had all three going, they can’t be beaten.
Just ask Minster.
The Wildcats opened each set by slamming the ball right back at the Rangers hitters’ faces but once the Rangers had the effort, energy and focus, they turned the tide in each set with their disruptive serving, leading New Knoxville to a 25-19, 25-17. 25-15 victory on Tuesday.
To read the full story on the Rangers' sweep of Midwest Athletic Conference foe Minster, see Wednesday's print edition of The Evening Leader.