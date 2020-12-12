An 8-0 run to open the fourth quarter and rebounds off missed free throws to keep possession late helped New Knoxville secure a 38-26 non-conference victory against Anna on Saturday in girls basketball action.
With the game tied at 22-22 entering the final eight minutes, New Knoxville broke the tie on a pair of free throws by Avery Henschen following a missed shot by Ellie Gabel and a rebound and foul for the junior. That was followed by a bucket and foul by Morgan Leffel and a kickoff pass from Henschen to her sister Carsyn in the right corner to lead 30-22 with 5:37 left to play in regulation.
The game never drew closer than four as the Rangers (5-0) looked to put the game away on free throws — and while they did — the team iced the game on rebounds off those free-throw attempts instead.
