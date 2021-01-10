Coming off their first loss of the season, the New Knoxville Rangers girls basketball team rode their defense and timely perimeter shooting in a low-scoring affair to defeat Wapakoneta 45-19 on Saturday in non-conference action.
The Rangers (9-1) shot just 38% from the floor, but the team forced 19 turnovers and scored 19 points off those miscues to help an offense still looking for its groove as the defense allowed its lowest point total in a game this season.
To read more about the Rangers' win on Saturday, grab a copy of Monday's print edition of The Evening Leader.