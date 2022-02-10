NEW KNOXVILLE — The Rangers clinched the Midwest Athletic Conference title in front of a packed house on Thursday night, defeating New Bremen 43-18, to cap an undefeated conference season.
Ellie Gabel scored her 1,000th point of her career with a three from left wing near the two minute mark of the third quarter. She is the seventh New Knoxville girls’ basketball player to join the 1,000 point club.
The Rangers shot the ball well, but their defense proved to be the key factor on Thursday.
“Great defense. We missed a lot of easy shots in the first half, I was a little concerned about that, but our defense really stepped up,” said Rangers coach Tim Hegemier. “I was real happy with that.”
It was announced Thursday that this will be Hegemier’s final season as head coach.
“This is my last year. I want to spend more time with my grandkids,” Hegemier said on the reason for stepping down after the season. “They live far away. They live in Chicago and Grand Rapids and I don't get to see them much so I'm going to do some traveling, I think.”
