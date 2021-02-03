NEW KNOXVILLE — While both teams combined for more turnovers than attempted shots in the first half, New Knoxville made the most of Russia’s miscues.
The Rangers scored 16 of their 21 first-half points off Raiders’ turnovers and closed the game with their best shooting in the final quarter to come out with a 47-23 non-conference victory on Tuesday.
“We didn’t get to practice yesterday and we didn’t get to go after it. We have not had a practice since Saturday morning and it sure showed,” Rangers coach Tim Hegemier said. “I told them in the locker room that they, ‘Have to cut down on those turnovers if you want to beat really good teams.’
“But, I love their effort and what they put out there. They just have to be a better bit smarter with the ball.”
