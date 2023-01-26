Parks Breaks Record

Austin Parks of St. Marys is pursued by Coldwater players as he brings the ball up court during the first half of Tuesday’s game. Parks became the program’s all-time leading scorer in the Roughriders victory.

 Photo by Mike Frank

COLDWATER — Parks has left his mark.

Senior Austin Parks became the leading scorer in St. Marys boys basketball history on Tuesday, scoring 24 points in a 71-37 victory at Coldwater.

