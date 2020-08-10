The Roughriders football program had to find a Week 1 opponent once Sidney changed leagues and dropped St. Marys from its program after the two programs had opened the season against each other dating back to 1983 — with the exception of the 2007 and 2008 seasons.
Seventeen months later, St. Marys found its Week 1 opponent in Thurgood Marshall — a Division IV school who plays in the Dayton City League before the Dayton Public Schools (DPS) suspended its athletics last week, forcing the Roughriders to find another opponent for a second time. That, however, took just a couple of weeks when Chaminade Julienne — the top school in the region last season — filled that spot but that game is in doubt just a few hours later when the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) dropped a surprise in announcing its plan for a shorten season.
