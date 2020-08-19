While spectators are permitted at sporting events, only 15% percent of a venue's capacity can filled and only immediate family can attend games, those were the guidelines released on Wednesday night from Gov. Mike DeWine's latest order allowing contact sports to happen this fall.
The order states that the maximum number of individuals gathered in any outdoor sports venue is the lesser of 1,500 people or 15% of fixed, seated capacity. For indoor facilities, the maximum number of individuals gathered in any indoor entertainment venue shall be the lesser of 300 spectators or 15% of fixed seating capacity.