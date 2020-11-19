On the eve of the first of six state football championship games, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has changed the location of where those games are going to played, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.
According to the Journal, Franklin County, the site of the football championships at Fortress Obetz, has a stay-at-home order essentially forced the OHSAA's hand to return the title games to Stark County. That county order had already played a role in Ohio State's decision to eliminate any fans, including athletes' parents, in attendance for its home athletic events for the foreseeable future.