FORT LORAMIE — They lost their first two matches of the season, but they remain unbeaten.
The No. 6 state-ranked New Knoxville Rangers trailed No. 3 Fort Loramie 2-0 in Saturday's non-conference showdown between a pair of Division IV powerhouses but the Rangers stormed back thanks to offense from the Henschen sisters, key serving and leadership from Ellie Gabel, New Knoxville came away with a 25-19, 26-24, 25-21, 25-21, 15-8 at Fort Loramie High School.
The Rangers (9-0) never trailed in sets 3 and 5 and temporarily lose the lead in the fourth, but a 5-0 run in the third set and a 6-0 run in the fourth set — both with Carsyn Henschen serving and a 4-0 run with Morgan Leffel to the line in the fifth set helped the Rangers pull away in those sets.
"It was a rough start for sure, it looked like we were still on the bus in those first two sets," Rangers coach Meg Lageman said. "But we learned from that and what mattes is that we didn't give up.
"I told them in the third set that we have nothing to lose, we can step it up, play our game and show them who we are or we can give up. And we didn't. They fought to the end and they played Ranger volleyball."
To read the full story on the Rangers' come-from-behind-win on the road, grab a copy of Monday's print edition of The Evening Leader or subscribe today to our E-edition to see this story and other sports articles and pictures.