A player down and without their leading scorer, the Roughriders prevailed. And they did not against one of the better teams in the state.
Lilly Ankerman scored the game's lone goal with 2:59 remaining in the first half, but the senior exited the game with 27:02 left when she was hit with a red card -- forcing St. Marys to play with one player down the rest of the way.
No matter, the defense just recorded their seventh shutout of the season for a 1-0 non-league victory against No. 8-ranked Anna on Saturday.
