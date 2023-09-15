TEMPLE CHRISTIAN — It took some work but the New Knoxville Rangers soccer team pulled out a 1-0 victory over the Temple Christian Pioneers Thursday in a Western Ohio Soccer League game held at Temple Christian.
“It was textbook out there tonight,” Rangers head coach Kaili Patterson said. “Cole (Wellman) had a good pass and Jay Waterman had a really good foot. We have been talking about putting it in the middle but we couldn’t win it there so we put to the corner and it was textbook of what we wanted.”
In the first half, despite having seven shots on goal, it took a corner shot by Jay Waterman with 9:26 left in the game to give New Knoxville a 1-0 lead.
“Jay Waterman got the goal for us and Cole Wellman got the assist,” Patterson said. “We really stressed possessing the ball today and we changed up the formation a little bit and we focused on what we do best making short passes and good shots so we changed our formation so we would better match our strong point and it really helped us today. We had multiple people open in an area so they were always open or always there so it allowed us to possess the ball more.”
The Rangers had several good shots but couldn’t put the ball in the goal.
“We couldn’t finish a shot today,” Patterson said. “That was a struggle for us because I think we could have possibly scored some more goals. The high point was that we were taking good shots and that is the direction that we want to go.”
The Rangers, now 2-3-2 will travel to Sidney Lehman on Saturday.*