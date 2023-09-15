TEMPLE CHRISTIAN — It took some work but the New Knoxville Rangers soccer team pulled out a 1-0 victory over the Temple Christian Pioneers Thursday in a Western Ohio Soccer League game held at Temple Christian.

“It was textbook out there tonight,” Rangers head coach Kaili Patterson said. “Cole (Wellman) had a good pass and Jay Waterman had a really good foot. We have been talking about putting it in the middle but we couldn’t win it there so we put to the corner and it was textbook of what we wanted.”

