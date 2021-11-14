FAIRBORN — New Knoxville played the final hand of the season, and came up with aces.
The Rangers capped off an incredible 2021 journey with the Division IV state championship on Saturday, as they defeated St. Henry in four sets. The Redskins took the first 25-22, then New Knoxville won 25-17, 25-22 and 25-19.
It is the first girls team title in school history for New Knoxville. They had reached the state semifinals twice before in 1989 and 2006. They join the 2008 boys basketball team as champions.
Coach Meg Lageman finished her second year at the helm. She has a career record of 47-3, with two of those losses coming to New Bremen.
"it was back and forth which is the game of volleyball," she said after the match. "I am really proud of the girls. They worked really hard and played every point like it was their last together. I though they went out there and earned it."
"It's got a different title to it, but it's still (just) another game," said Carsyn Henschen, one of the team's six seniors. "We all build off each other's energy."
New Knoxville becomes the seventh team from the Midwest Athletic Conference to win a state title.
One of the others is St. Henry, who has seven state titles, the most recent in 2011.
The Redskins completed their year at 22-7. Coach Tricia Rosenbeck said that "we were really aggressive in the first set" and were able to get New Knoxville out of its system.
In the other sets, Rosenbeck said, "New Knoxville flipped the script on us."
She joined the praise of Henschen, saying "she is very hard to stop."
Carsyn Henschen led the Redskins with 19 kills, and Avery Henschen had 13. Setter Ellie Gabel had 37 assists, Carsyn Henschen and Haley Fledderjohann each finished with 11 digs. Erica Weadock scored five aces, with two each by Melisa Waterman and Fledderjohann.
For the Redskins, sophomore Chloe Gels had 18 kills and senior Brianna Siefring made 17. Sophomore Lydia Werling recorded 42 assists. Brianna Siefring had five aces and 12 digs.