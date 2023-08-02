New Knoxville is welcoming a new golf coach that will be starting their career for the upcoming season.
Kevin Werst may be new to coaching, but he’s not new to playing. Werst started learning and playing the summer prior to his junior year in high school and hasn’t set down the clubs since. He’s a lot like his father, who is at the age of 90 and still out there swinging.
That’s not all that’s new this year. They have five freshman, John Gabel, Kaden Witez, Jude Holland, Colton Gabel and Jet Roettger excited to start and get a grip on the clubs. Joining them will also be sophomore Nathan Putman, as well as junior Silas Stiles, both starting off new and ready to learn.
When Werst asked was what we can expect from this upcoming season with all new players, his response was this; “A chance to build the future.”
With this being said, he is ready to put all efforts into having these boys master the fundamentals of golf by September.
While there are many fundamentals to the game, Werst is beginning his focus on getting their grip right, the motion of the hips when swinging, and teaching that patience and focus are key to the game. These boys will have a lot to learn to lay it on the green this fall, but that’s not stopping Werst from making sure the sport stays exciting. The weekly goal for this team is to practice two to three times a week, but the coach wants to throw in different sceneries/fields, games, and more.
The boys are going to be in mostly dual matches this year, which will begin Aug.1 and ending Sept. 23. In addition, Werst stated that they are really looking forward to all of the different invitations this year, with the first and most exciting one being the Celina Invitation on Aug. 4 that will be accompanied with a lunch, as well as an assortment of prizes.
They have six committed players for that invitation being John Gabel, Kaden Witez, Nathan Putman, Silas Stiles, and Jet Roettger. Some other exciting ones to follow will be the JV Mac Aug. 19 with Ft. Loramie and the JV Mac Aug. 26 in Indiana.
Also mentioned by Herst, that in the upcoming years he would like to interest some of the girls to get out there and join the team. Overall, New Knoxville’s new coach is very confident in the success of all of his new golfers this season and ready to start his coaching off right.