Part of sports is adapting on the fly.
New Knoxville was able to do that on Thursday, as they defeated Versailles 3-1 in a Midwest Athletic Conference match at the Barn.
Just prior to the varsity match, New Knoxville setter Ellie Gabel injured her ankle. The Lady Rangers adjusted their lineup and took the first two sets, 25-14 and 25-17. Versailles then kept the match going with a 27-25 win in the third. New Knoxville answered with a 25-12 win to close it out.
Coach Meg Lageman of New Knoxville said she urged the team to focus on being consistent, and they did so for the most part.
"We lost our focus a little in the third set. but we overcame that and finished really strong," Lageman said.
"I give a lot of credit to Versailles," she added. "They played with a lot of energy."
New Knoxville improves to 7-1 on the year and 2-0 in league play. Versailles drops to 1-1 in MAC play and 4-5 overall.
Carsyn Henschen led with 21 kills followed by Avery Henschen with 16 kills. Haley Fledderjohann led with 40 assists. Erica Weadock led with 16 digs.