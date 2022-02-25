The Rangers got up early and didn’t look back on Thursday night as New Knoxville defeated Minster 54-24 in district semifinal action at Wapakoneta.
“I thought we played really good defense again. We had a couple slip-ups, but you're going to give up a few,” said Rangers coach Tim Hegemier. “The girls played with great intensity again. We didn't shoot the ball real well the first half, I thought we missed some open shots, but all in all, I'm real happy with our performance.”
The Rangers had three players in double figures on Thursday, and Hegemier was pleased to have that kind of scoring balance, something that’s been an occurrence all season.
“Our first six [players], in the 22 games we played during the season, there's been a different high scorer in each game,” he said. “That talks about the balance we have.”
As for Minster, the Wildcats streak of making it to six straight regional tournaments ended on Thursday, with coach Mike Wiss giving credit to New Knoxville on their style of play.
“We've seen it several times this year where teams play a good enough defense that can slow down an offense and it just so happens, of those games that's happened to us, two of those have been [against] New Knoxville,” said Wiss. “They play such good on-ball and weak-side defense and they move their feet so well to get around the post to, at one point when you see the post is open and you think the ball should be there, by the time it gets there, they are there. I'm just really impressed with how they play defense. They have the ability to slow you down. They have the ability to make it really hard.”
Wiss has said all year that teams have to play their best ball in February and he feels like they did that this year, as they were winners of eight of their last nine games going into Thursday.
“We've lost 17 seniors in the last two years. We had a nice year,” he said. “We have six seniors now but you always tell kids you want to be playing your best basketball in February, and we did. So it's tough, because it's my kid, but I'm proud of the seniors. The juniors had to help a lot this year, but I promise you one of our goals next year would be to be right back in this game.”
In the second semifinal game, Marion Local defeated Parkway 40-30.
The Rangers and the Flyers will battle it out at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Wapakoneta for a district title.