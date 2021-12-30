ELIDA — Back-to-back.
The New Knoxville girls basketball team claimed the Vicki Mauk Holiday Classic title for the second straight year on Wednesday, as they defeated host Elida 52-33 in the championship.
The Lady Rangers won their sixth straight, and are now 8-1 for the season.
Ellie Gabel had 15 points for New Knoxville, followed closely by Carsyn Henschen with 14 and Avery Hesnchen with 13.
Coach Tim Hegemier said the team continues to improve and take matters one day a time.
He noted that the return of Carsyn Henschen to the lineup will allow them to extend the rotation and reduce the workload for the rest of the players.
For Elida (3-7), Addisyn Freeman had 12 points and Elli Mitchell scored 11.
New Knoxville led from wire-to-wire, and did a good job of forcing the Lady Bulldogs into rushed or off-balance shots. They held them to just four points in the second quarter, and only allowed one small burst at the start of the third.
Avery Henschen, Ellie Gabel and Carsyn Henschen were named to the all-tournament team, along with Hunter and Freeman from Elida.
New Knoxville also defeated Elida in the 2020 tournament, winning 61-44. The tournament began in 1997. Minster has won it nine times, most recently in 2011. Lima Senior won it six straight years from 2013 to 2018.
In the consolation game, Ben Logan defeated Lima Senior 52-32.
New Knoxville (3-0 MAC, 8-1) will travel to Waynesfield-Goshen on Tuesday night.