WAPAKONETA — After having their year end in the district finals the last three seasons, the Rangers finally got over the hump on Saturday night, beating Marion Local 58-42 to earn the district crown.
“It feels great,” said Rangers coach Tim Hegemier. “We really had to work hard to get this one.”
After winning their first three tournament games by an average margin of 36.3 points, the Rangers had to work a little harder on Saturday against a well-coached Flyers team that featured the Midwest Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year in Sammy Hoelscher.
Hoelscher shared the honor with Ellie Gabel.
Gabel led the Rangers with 17 points. Carsyn Henschen followed close behind with 16 points and Avery Henschen had 12.
New Knoxville will face Crestview in the regional semifinals on Thursday at Elida with the game scheduled to tip-off at 8 p.m.
Columbus Grove and Toledo Christian will play the first game at 6 p.m.