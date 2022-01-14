MINSTER — New Knoxville is used to pressure — not only dealing with it, but creating it.
The Lady Rangers extended their winning streak to 11 games on Thursday night, battling past county and league rival Minster 36-23 at Wildcat Gym.
The Lady Rangers are now 5-0 in Midwest Athletic Conference action and 13-1 overall. Minster falls to 4-1 in the league and 9-5 in all games.
The first quarter was the only one where either side scored in the double digits. New Knoxville repeatedly forced the Wildcats into turnovers to control the flow and maintain the lead.
Avery Henschen and Ellie Gabel each scored 14 points for New Knoxville. Minster was led by Kaycie Albers wthi 10 points. Lilly Barhorst had six and Katie McClurg scored five.
New Knoxville coach Matt Gable filled in for Tim Hegemier, who missed the game due to illness. "Senors make all the difference," he said of his squad. "They never get down on themselves."
He added that the ball pressure created by the Lady Rangers played a big role in the win. "You know if you're going to win the MAC, you have to come through Minster."
Minster's Mike Wiss said that both teams played close to their average on offense. "They (visibly) frustrated us," he said. "We didn't have great movement. They took us out of anything we wanted to do."