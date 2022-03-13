DAYTON — The season ended with a silver lining.
The New Knoxville girls basketball team suffered just their third loss of the season on Saturday, as they were defeated 35-26 by Waterford in the Division IV state championship.
The Lady Rangers were attempting to win their second state title this school year, after capturing the volleyball crown in November at Wright State.
As it turned out, they joined the 2007 team as state runner-ups. They finished with 27 wins for the year.
Waterford scored just nine points in the opening quarter, but New Knoxville was held scoreless, missing all seven of its shots (including three from 3-point range).
The second quarter was even, and New Knoxville rallied in the third. A score by Avery Henschen got them within one point at the start of the fourth, but Waterford stretched the lead back out and held on for the win.
The Lady Wildcats won their second state title, the first having come in 2016. They were also runner-up in 2015 and 2017, and reached the state semis in 2018 and last year.
Kendall Sury had eight points for the victors. Cara Taylor had seven.
Haley Fledderjohann scored 11 points for the Lady Rangers, and Carsyn Henschen put in six. Avery Henschen had 10 rebounds, and Carsyn pulled down nine on the day.
Coach Tim Hegemier, who is retiring after 17 seasons and 278 wins, pointed to the slow start as one of the factors for the loss. "We missed some easy shots," Hegemier said.
He added that the Rangers "have nothing to hang their heads about. This is one of the most successful group of girls. I love them to death. I wouldn't trade them for anything."
Hegemier said he would miss working with players. He noted that New Knoxville is one of the smallest public schools in the state, but remained optimistic. "Hopefully, another group will be back again."
Waterford coach Jerry Close said, "We made the right plays at the right time. These girls were not going to be denied."
He added that they had played the toughest schedule in the program's history in order to help prepare for the postseason. He pointed to the leadership of the seniors. "Without (that), none of this happens," said Close.
The senior leadership was also a factor for New Knoxville.
Finishing their basketball careers were guards Fledderjohann, Becca Leffel, Ellie Gabel and Erica Weadock, and forwards Avery and Carsyn Henschen and Melisa Waterman. All of them except Leffel were part of the volleyball title run.