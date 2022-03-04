ELIDA — Every good story needs dramatic tension.
There was plenty of it for the New Knoxville girls basketball team on Thursday night, as they overcame an early deficit to defeat Crestview 35-26 in the Division IV regional semifinals.
The Lady Rangers had steamrolled their way through their sectional and district matchups, winning the four games by an average of 31 points.
Crestview provided a much stronger challenge, scoring the game's first 10 points, and leading 14-4 early in the second.
New Knoxville's defense, a hallmark of their success this season, settled in from there. New Knoxville cut the gap down to one, 14-13, by halftime. Picking up where they left off, they held the Lady Knights without a field goal in the third. Crestview would get within four points late in the game, but free throws helped New Knoxville sock it away and move on.
They advance to Saturday's regional final where they will face Toledo Christian. The Lady Eagles defeated Columbus Grove 39-36 in the first game of the night.
Avery Henschen had 13 points and Ellie Gabel scored 12 to lead New Knoxville on offense. Henschen also had nine rebounds, six of them on the defensive end. Every player who saw court time for New Knoxville scored at least once from the field.