SPENCERVILLE — The New Knoxville girls defeated Hardin Northern 54-20 in a Division IV sectional final on Saturday.
The Lady Rangers improve to 22-2 on the year. They will face Minster in the district semifinals on Thursday at Wapakoneta. It is the first game of a doubleheader, with tipoff set for 5:30 p.m.
Ellie Gabel outscored the Polar Bears by herself, with 24 points, to lead New Knoxville's scoring.
Haley Fledderjohann and Carsyn Henschen each had nine points.
New Knoxville scored 18 points in the first, while shutting out Hardin Northern entirely.
They then heavily outscored Hardin Northern in the second for a halftime lead of 42-8.
Gabel had 14 points in the first quarter. Fledderjohann had three 3s and Gabel ahd two in the second.
Gabel had two more 3s in the third and Carsyn Hesnchen hit one. Olivia Lammers had a basket and Laney Meyer hit a free throw in the fourth quarter.
Score by quarters
Hardin Northern 0 8 2 10 -- 20
New Knoxville 18 24 9 3 -- 54
HARDIN NORTHERN (20)
Lola Duncan 0-0-0-0-0; Kylee Clem 0-0-0-0; Kylee Legge 0-0-0-0-0; Emma Martin 1-0-0-0-2; Makenna Eibling 1-0-0-0-2; Bella Wilson 0-4-0-0-12; Layla Perkins 0-0-0-0-0; Heidi Trachsel 0-0-0-0-0; Katie Good 1-0-0-0-2; Emma h Boose 0-0-0-0-0; Skylar Henry 1-0-0-0-2; Catherine Overs 0-0-0-0-0; Annemarie Minter 0-0-0-0-0; TOTALS 4-4-0-0-20.
NEW KNOXVILLE (54)
Haley Fledderjohann 0-3-0-0-9; Rebecca Leffel 0-0-0-0-0; Avery Henschen 1-0-2-4-4; Keianna Wellman 0-0-0-0-0; Carsyn Henschen 3-1-0-0-9; Erica Weadock 0-0-0-0-0; Melisa Waterman 2-0-0-0-4; Laney Meyer 0-0-1-2-1; Lauren Wingler 0-0-0-0-0; Ally Topp 0-0-1-2-1; Brynn Egbert 0-0-0-0-0; Ellie Gabel 3-6-0-0-24; Olivia Lammers 1-0-0-0-2; TOTALS 10-10-4-8-54.