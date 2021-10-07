New Knoxville recorded a hard-fought 3-1 win over visiting St. Henry on Thursday night in a Midwest Athletic Conference match. The Lady Rangers took the first set 25-15 and the second 25-21. St. Henry then extended it with a 25-21 win, before New Knoxville got a 25-19 victory to close it out.
New Knoxville is now 7-0 in league play and 18-1 overall. They have three matches left in the regular season, including a showdown with New Bremen next Tuesday.
Coach Meg Lageman of New Knoxville said, "We started off strong. In the third set, we traded too many points."
She said that the team Played awesome defense" and finished the match with a lot of energy.
In other MAC contests on Thursday, New Bremen defeated Marion Local 3-1; Versailles swept St. John's 3-0; Fort Recovery defeated Minster 3-1; and Coldwater swept Parkway 3-0.
The sectional tournament draw will be held on Sunday.