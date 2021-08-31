New Knoxville defeated St. Marys in three sets on Tuesday night in non league volleyball action. The Lady Rangers won 25-19, then won the other two games by the identical scores of 25-15.
St. Marys falls to 2-4 on the year, with the Lady Rangers moving to 5-1.
The teams battled back and forth in the first set before New Knoxville got the win. In the second and third sets, the Rangers were able to make extended scoring runs.
Assistant coach Jenny Fledderjohann, filling in for Meg Lageman, said, "We knew St. Marys would be scrappy. Our focus was to just keep swinging."
For St. Marys, Syerra Greber and Halle Huston each had four kills. Lily Rammel had 11 assists. Huston recorded one ace.
Stat leaders for the Lady Rangers were Carsyn Henschen 17 kills and Avery Henschen with eight; Ellie Gable with 33 assists; and Haley Fledderjohann with 13 digs.
Avery Henschen had two aces and nine digs, and Fledderjohann got one ace.