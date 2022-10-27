WAPAKONETA — It was a worthy battle, and produced a worthy champion.
New Bremen defeated its conference rival Marion Local in three sets on Thursday to capture a district title in Division IV volleyball.
They won the sets by scores of 25-20, 25-13 and 25-21.
The Lady Cardinals made four straight runs to the state finals from 2017 to 2020, winning titles in two of those years. Last season, they had just one loss, coming in the district final to eventual state champ New Knoxville.
They have just one defeat this season as well, to the Lady Flyers during the regular season, which has now been avenged.
Both coaches expressed disappointment over the fact that the OHSAA brackets put the Midwest Athletic Conference teams in the same district.
For New Bremen, Rianna Paul had 11 kills and Olivia Heitkamp made 10.
Melina Schrader recorded 29 assists and 10 digs, along with seven kills.
Abi Powers had 23 digs and Keira Steininger made nine.
Schrader recorded six aces, with two by freshman April Baker.
Coach Diana Kramer of New Bremen got her 175th win with the Lady Cardinals. Earlier this season, she passed 300 career victories.
After the match, Kramer said she was "humble, proud, (and) thankful."
"Our girls were ready to play," she said. "The girls could feel the energy from the crowd."
She said that the team had a good week of practice. The message was "to be confident, not just feel confident."
Kramer added, "We have the pieces. If we play like we did tonight, we're going to be holding up some more trophies."
Marion Local ends the season at 20-5. Coach Anthony Chappel said, "New Bremen is a great team. They had a little more. It was a real battle all the way to the end."
He praised the leadership of the team's seven seniors and added that there is "a lot of promising stuff for next year."
The Lady Flyers got nine kills by Reagan Kremer, seven by Chloe Ronnebaum and six by Lindsey Koenig.
Julia Moeller made 15 assists and Natalie Evers had 10. Lydia Eifert had nine digs.
Aces were recorded by Nora Eckstein (three), Avae Unrast (two), Eifert and Kremer.