17-year-old Abbie Burden of New Bremen recently won the Lima Junior Golf Association Summer Tour. Lima’s Junior Golf Association Tour is a tour of the Lima golf courses around the Lima area. The goal of the tour is to get kids out in the summer and play golf.
Burden plays golf and basketball and has been playing golf for the past four years. This tour was Burden’s first outright win.
When asked about her win, Abbie Burden wrote, “Being completely honest…
When I turned my scorecard in, I did not think I was in the running for the win. I had a really good match but there were some very good competitors on the tour so I was ready to go home and get on with my day… The leader ended up dropping a couple of strokes which allowed me to end in the lead. It almost felt surreal and for all the work to pay off felt so good. I thrive off of seeing improvement and when I hit a personal record or shoot really well it makes me happy and gives me a little bit more confidence in myself.“
Abbie Burden will be going into school this fall as a senior and continuing to play golf for her school in New Bremen. She hopes to go into the education career after high school.
Burden wrote in her final statement, “I love kids. One reason I want to go into education in the future is so that I can be a light in kids’ lives and make a lasting impact. I hope what I have shared with you will impact at least one person. God has done amazing things in my life and I hope this article will be a platform and show people the love of God.”