New Bremen continued its strong start to the 2022 season on Tuesday night as they defeated visiting Wapakoneta 3-0 at the Nest in non league volleyball action.
The Lady Cardinals have won their first four matches, and done so in straight sets in each one.
On Tuesday, New Bremen won by scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-13.
Coach Diana Kramer of New Bremen said, "The first and third sets we were in control. The second one, we started down."
She said that the team's goals include being the first one to 10 points. While the Lady Redskins got there first in the middle set, New Bremen was the first one to 20. "I am proud of the effort, our fight and our determination," Kramer said.