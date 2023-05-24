New Bremen student athlete swims to podium finish

When it comes to swimming, New Bremen student athlete Ava DeMarcus had to work harder than most, just to get into the pool. DeMarcus finished third in the 25 meter freestyle at the Special Olympics Ohio Indoor Winter Games state level event held at Bowling Green State University this past March.
“Ava was born with Cerebral Palsy. Her Cerebral Palsy affected her mobility, which with most kids who have it, it does,” explained Amy Burnett, Intervention Specialist for the Cross-Categorical Unit at New Bremen Schools.