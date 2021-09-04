NEW BREMEN — Despite trailing late in the second quarter Friday night, New Bremen got things turned around, scoring twice more in the second quarter and shutting out the Blue Jays the rest of the way, earning a 42-14 victory in Midwest Athletic Conference play.
Dave Homan got the Cardinals (3-0) on the board with 3:43 left in the first quarter with a 9-yard touchdown run. An Owen Gabel PAT made it a 7-0 ball game.
Delphos St. John’s quarterback Nolan Schwinnen connected with Brenden Oleson for a 16-yard touchdown with 11:09 to go in the second quarter and later Schwinnen ran one in from two yards out to put the Blue Jays up 14-7.
With 2:36 left in the half, Homan hooked up with Nick Alig for a 21-yard touchdown.
Homan and Alig would create magic again minutes later as they connected for a 26-yard touchdown, putting the Cards back on top, 21-14.
The second half was all Cardinals.
Midway through the third quarter, Homan scampered 68 yards for a touchdown to put the Cardinals up 28-14.
With two seconds left in the third quarter, Homan connected with Ben Sailer for an 11-yard touchdown to put New Bremen up 35-14.
The defense got in on the scoring with 4:04 left in the game when Evan Eyink forced Delphos’ Landon Elwer to fumble and Branxton Krauss scooped it up and ran it in the for a score, making it 42-14, proving to be the final.
The Cardinals finished with 391 yards of total offense and had success both on the ground and through the air.
Homan finished with 174 yards on 11-of-18 passing with three touchdowns and a lone interception.
Alig totaled 73 yards on four receptions to go along with his two scores.
Homan ran for 137 yards on 13 rushes and two touchdowns on the ground.
Krauss led the Cardinals with 7.5 tackles, with 1.5 tackles for loss. Nathan Rindler finished with 4.5 tackles, with two tackles for loss.
New Bremen will be back on the road next Friday taking on Coldwater (3-0).