MINSTER — Minster led by as many as 11 points on Friday night, but a strong second half performance by New Bremen sparked a comeback for the Cardinals, winning 46-42 in Midwest Athletic Conference action.
The Cardinals outscored the Wildcats 16-5 in the fourth quarter.
Defensive intensity was the key to the Cardinals win on Friday, New Bremen coach Cory Stephens said.
New Bremen moves to 4-1 on the year, with Minster now 0-4.
“Holding them to one shot per possession. In quarters one, two and three, they [Minster] did a great job of getting offensive rebounds and second chance opportunities,” he said. “In the fourth quarter, I'd like to say they didn't get very many offensive rebounds so they didn't get those second-chance shots. We tell them, 'If you play hard on the defensive end, the ball will go in on the offensive end. You might not shoot it the best every night, but you can control what you can on defense with your effort and attitude.’”
For Minster, coach Mike McClurg said when the game got tight, his team didn’t make enough shots.
“I think we turned it [over] late a couple of times late on the under out-of-bounds, similar to that sideline when we got that 5-second call. That can't happen,” he said. “Our under, sideline situational type stuff got us. They got five points from it. The game got tight and we had a couple [possessions] where we didn't hit shots. We missed free throws late. If we make some of those free throws, it's a different end result. I don't know if it was gas, I think it was more that we're not ready to win that game yet. We're going to be a working process.”