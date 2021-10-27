ELIDA — The rematch is all set.
New Bremen and New Knoxville act won in three sets on Tuesday night the Division IV volleyball district semifinals. The Lady Cardinals defeated fellow Midwest Athletic Conference squad Minster, while the Lady Rangers downed Pandora-Gilboa.
New Bremen won the regular season matchup on their home floor in three sets. The squads will face off again Thursday night for the right to move on to regionals.
New Bremen won 25-18, 25-20 and 25-22 over the Lady Wildcats.
Coach Diana Kramer said that "Everybody in the gym is nervous -- players, coaches parents. It just comes down to your mindset."
She added that other keys are reliance on teammates, and being OK with making mistakes.
Minster coach Cami Garman said that "we had nothing to lose" in taking on New Bremen, who has made four straight trips to the state finals.
"We executed the game plan that we wanted," said Garman. She added that the group of seniors for Minster "is a very outgoing group" and she enjoyed their optimism and love for their teammates.
New Bremen improves to 24-0, and Minster ends the season at 10-15.
For Minster, Lilly Barhorst and Alyssa Niemeyer each had five kills, with Ella Mescher, Kayla Lamm and Megan Fortman getting four apiece. Fortman had three blocks and Mescher had two. Jayden Clune made 13 assists.
In the second match of the night, New Knoxville defeated Pandora-Gilboa 25-15, 25-21 and 25-17.
Thursday's match will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Elida Fieldhouse. The winner will take on the Bowling Green district champion, which will be the winner of Miller City and Leipsic, in a regional semifinal on Nov. 4.