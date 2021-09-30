Another Thursday night of volleyball MAC-tion saw New Bremen and New Knoxville each record home court victories.
New Bremen defeated Versailles 3-0 (25-15, 26-24, 25-21), while New Knoxville downed Parkway in four sets (23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-11).
Both are 6-0 in league play. New Bremen is 15-0 and New Knoxville is 14-1. The lone defeat for the Lady Rangers in in the season opening tournament at Coldwater.
The Lady Cavaliers are in third, having lost to both teams above them.
New Bremen and New Knoxville meet Oct. 12, with the Lady Cards as the host.