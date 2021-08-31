WAPAKONETA — New Bremen's powerful attack came from every angle Tuesday night, when the Cardinals secured a 25-15, 25-14, 25-12 nonconference road sweep at Wapakoneta.
Five different New Bremen players — Kaylee Freund, Amelia Dammeyer, Melina Schrader, Ellie Tangeman and Olivia Heitkamp — registered at least one kill in each set to spark the Cardinals (3-0 overall).
“We don't have an all-star on our team. In every match this year, somebody different has led us in kills. Tonight, it was no different because it was Kaylee's night,” New Bremen coach Diana Kramer said. “That's the key moving forward for us. We have to continue to be a good team by being able to distribute the ball anywhere. It's keeps other teams on their heels and it exposes their weaknesses because you can exploit them.”
Freund led New Bremen with 10 kills, followed by Dammeyer (eight), Schrader (seven), Tangeman (six), Heitkamp (five) and Mia Schmitmeyer (three). That resulted in a 39-14 advantage for New Bremen in kills.
Kaleigh Palmer came away with a match-high 11 kills for the Redskins (2-4 overall), who received three more from Emily VanHorn.