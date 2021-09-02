New Bremen opened Midwest Athletic Conference play on Thursday by making the short trip to neighboring Minster and coming home with a 3-0 win. They took it by scores of 27-25, 25-22 and 25-14
The Cardinals are now 4-0, and have lost just one set in those four matches.
Minster falls to 0-1 in the MAC and 2-3 overall.
New Bremen coach Diana Kramer said the team focused on the moment, especially in the closely contested first set. "Volleyball is a game of mistakes, but we just continued to do what we do."
She added that "as the night went on, I felt like we got better and better."
As for the rivalry aspect, Kramer said that "every game in the MAC is big. I'm proud of how our team competed."
Minster coach Cami Garman was happy with her team's effort. "We're a little young, and that showed in some of the tight moments," Garman said.
"This is the best we've played all season," she added. "We proved that we can hang (with a team like New Bremen). That confidence will bode well for us."