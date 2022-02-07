MARIA STEIN — For high school athletes, Sundays are usually reserved for rest, but this wasn’t an ordinary Sunday.
Following the cancellation Friday, New Bremen and Marion Local met for a conference matchup at The Hangar in Maria Stein Sunday night and the Flyers pulled off a thrilling 64-59 overtime victory.
The win puts Marion Local in a tie for first place in the Midwest Athletic Conference with New Bremen.
“What a tremendous atmosphere,” said Flyers coach Kurt Goettemoeller following the win. “We said after last week when New Bremen knocked off Versailles that and how we've played thus far this year, we've earned an opportunity to play in a huge game like this. Then it didn't happen on Friday [due to weather]. Credit our fans and New Bremen's fans for showing up on a Sunday night. It was like a tournament game.”
Goettemoeller admitted that he felt like his team was in trouble entering the overtime period, but they managed to pull of the home win.
“But the one thing this team has done all year — we've come back after a loss and had to play a really tough opponent the next night. We did it against Botkins, we lost to Versailles and had to play Van Wert the next night. [It was a] similar scenario tonight. [New Bremen] didn't play last night. Our team has responded three of four times in that situation and just showed a lot of resilience.”
Hess led all scorers with 19 points on Sunday.
“Give New Bremen a lot of credit. Gosh, they are so hard to play against because they just never quit,” said Goettemoeller. “I just think it was a fun, competitive game between two really good teams.”
Looking ahead, the Flyers are right back at home on Tuesday against St. Henry, a team they’ve already lost to once this season during the holiday tournament, and Goettemoeller told his team following the game that the matchup just became a whole lot bigger.
“I told them, ‘All you did was make that game huge,’” said Goettemoeller. “‘This is great, but if you don't come out ready to play on Tuesday, it's not going to matter for the league.’”
Cardinals coach Cory Stephens called the Sunday night “a great game, with a great tournament atmosphere.”
“It starts with defense. If you don't get stops, it's tough,” he said. “When we're down and we trade buckets, we're going to get beat. So you have to get stops in order to cut into their lead.
We were down five going into the fourth. I think we shot the ball well from the line in the fourth quarter and overtime for the most part.”
Trailing by 11 in the third quarter, Stephens said his team never backed down and knew they could get back into it.
“We always think we got a shot as long as there's time on the clock,” he said. “We know we get everyone's best shot every night. This is a tough environment to play.”
The Cardinals will be back in action on Friday, facing New Knoxville at home.