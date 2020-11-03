Never Count Them Out: Riders Fight Back In Regional Semi

They say all good things must come to an.
But this good thing the Girls of Fall has this season doesn't end tonight.
The Roughriders never led in Tuesday's Division II regional semifinal but they never lost either with late equalizing goals in the first and one in the second half to force overtime when Lilly Ankerman won the game with 3:05 left in sudden death to push the Riders within one game from state with a 3-2 victory against Lake Catholic.
"That is an absolutely stellar team that we just beat," Roughriders coach Nick Wilson said. "We have never seen anybody like them all year. Their possession, their view of the field, knowing where everyone was going to be — they were killing us in the first half."
With the victory, the Roughriders (17-3-1) will host Mansfield Madison Comprehensive, who defeated Toledo Central Catholic 4-0 in the later game on Tuesday, in a regional championship at noon Saturday at Roughrider Field.