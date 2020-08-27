SPORTS-COLUMN-DEAR-PARENTS-LISTEN-TO-10-TB.jpg

Ohio State football parent Candace Wilson speaks during a news conference asking for more transparency and communication by the Big Ten outside of their headquarters in Rosemont on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Parents from Ohio State, Iowa and Wisconsin were just some on-hand for the protest.

 Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune

A group of Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit Thursday, hoping a jury will force the Big Ten Conference to reinstate a fall football season.

The lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court contends, among other things, the players are losing a chance for development, exposure for a possible pro career and won't be able to market themselves to eventually capitalize on name, image and likeness revenue opportunities.

The players want a court order that would keep the Big Ten from going through with its plan to push the football season to the spring. 

