The St. Marys Roughriders boys golf team has another strong outing against another Western Buckeye League foe as the Roughriders came away with a 153-167 win against Ottawa-Glandorf in Thursday’s dual match at Northmoor Golf Course.
Dakoda Moore led the Roughriders (2-1, 2-1 WBL) with a career-best score of 36 to par on the back nine. Andrew Moore followed with a 37, Cole Koenig shot a 38 and Reese Sweigart finished with a 43. Brett Speckman competed and finished with a 44 and Calvin Caywood ended with a 46.