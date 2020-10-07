The Minster athletic department sent out an announcement via social media just before noon on Wednesday notifying the community that the Wildcats football team's first round playoff game against Delphos Jefferson had been canceled.
No. 11-seeded Minster was set to host No. 22 Delphos Jefferson Friday in the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association's state playoffs for Division VI, Region 24, but The Community Post reached out to Minster head coach Geron Stokes who said that Delphos' injuries and players in quarantine from the coronavirus caused the cancelation.
With the cancellation of the game, Jefferson forfeits its playoff game — allowing Minster to advanced to the next round against Allen East. The Wildcats will play the Mustangs next week in Harrod.