By COREY MAXWELL
Managing Editor
SPENCERVILLE — Despite a lapse in the third quarter on Saturday night, the Minster girls kept calm and held off Fort Recovery for a Division IV sectional title, beating the Indians 37-29.
The Wildcats led 11-6 after the first quarter and held a 20-12 lead at halftime with Ella Mescher leading the game in scoring with 10 points through two quarters.
Minster stretched its lead to 25-12 early in the third before Fort Recovery went on a run to get back into it.
Following a three by Morgan Sparks to go up 13, Fort Recovery’s Grace Guggenbiller hit a triple from the left wing.
Later, Whitley Rammel hit a pair of free throws to make it 25-17 and Minster called a timeout.
Following the break, Cali Wendel hit a three from the right wing to cut Minster’s lead to fie.
Mescher picked up her third foul with 3:57 left in the quarter which left the Wildcats without a presence down low.
Mara Pearson scored on a transition layup to cut Minster’s lead to three and later Rammel scored on a putback to complete a 12-0 run for the Indians and cut the Wildcats lead to just one.
Katie McClurg ended the Wildcats scoring drought by hitting a free throw and Minster held a 26-24 lead after three quarters.
Mescher returned to the game with 6:28 left in the fourth quarter and was able to get the Wildcats some points when she scored inside to make it 28-24.
Fort Recovery’s Pearson scored on the left baseline to cut the lead back to two.
With under two minutes left, Minster began making several trips from the free throw line and made them when it counted.
The Wildcats went 9-of-10 from the line in the fourth to help seal the win and the sectional title.
“I’m pleased with our ball handling and our free throw shooting at crunch time. I thought that was a big key,” said Minster coach Mike Wiss. “They played a really nice third quarter to get it from eight points to two at the end there.”
The Wildcats will now face New Knoxville on Thursday at Wapakoneta in a district semifinal game. The Rangers defeated Hardin Northern the game prior to Minster’s.
“There were two MAC sectional finals today and that's what you get. It's a battle in the postseason just like it is in the regular season,” said Wiss.
Winners of seven of their last eight games, Wiss thinks his team is playing some of its best basketball of the season currently.
“Over the course of four months now, I think between the ears we got a little bit tougher and I think we're showing that right now,” he said. “When the season starts, that's what I ask them — let's play our best basketball in January and February and see where that gets us. Well, it gets us to cut a net down tonight. I’m happy for our group, I'm happy for our seniors that they get this opportunity and now it's going to be an all-MAC district.”
The Wildcats and Rangers will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. at Wapakoneta.
Marion Local and Parkway will follow at 7:30 p.m.