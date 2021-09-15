Minster worked its way to a three-set win over visiting St. Marys in a non league match on Tuesday night at Wildcat Gym.
Minster took the opening set 25-20, then rallied for a 26-24 win, and closed it out with a 25-18 win in the third set.
Minster improves to 7-4 overall on the year, with St. Marys now 2-8.
For the Lady Wildcats, Alyssa Niemeyer led with nine kills, and Ella Mescher had eight. Megan Fortman and Lily Barhorst got five each.
Kayla Lamm led in blocks with four, while Mescher had two. Niemeyer and Barhorst got one apiece.
Getting the most digs were Savanah Bergman with 15, Barhorst with 14 and Ava Grieshop with 11.
The team had 12 aces in the match, with Grieshop (four), Hemmelgarn (three) and Jayden Clune (two) having multiples. Others came from Niemeyer, Barhorst and Bergman.
Highlights for St. Marys included 12 kills apiece for Brynn Clark and Syerra Greber. Halle Huston had six, with Darcie Liming and Addie Lauth getting three each. Clark had three blocks, and Lauth made two.