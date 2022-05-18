WAPAKONETA — Fort Recovery lived up to its name.
In a game that swung back and forth, the Lady Indians came from down a run late to tie it, and went on to win 8-6 in eight innings in a Division IV softball district semifinal game.
Fort Recovery improves to 13-8 and will face Lincolnview in the district final on Friday.
Minster's season ends with a record of 18-7.
Starter Mikaela Hoskins pitched two innings, allowing two runs on four hits. Kaycie Albers worked part of the third, getting two outs. She allowed two runs on three hits.
Brooklyn Osterloh got the final out of the third then pitched most of the rest, working 4 1/3. Osterloh allowed three runs by Fort Recovery. She gave up four hits. The final hurler was Gabrielle Wehrman, who allowed the final run, with two hits.
The four pitchers had four strikeouts and two walks combined.
Jackie Homan threw six innings for the Indians, allowing six runs on 14 hits. Sophie Pearson got three strikeouts in the seventh, then held Minster to a hit and walk in the eighth to get the win.
Savanah Bergman, Addi Inskeep, Hoskins and Hannah Oldiges all had three hits each for Minster.
Hoskins, who also walked twice, drove in four runs, with one RBI each by Albers and Emma Linn.